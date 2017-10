LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - WH Smith PLC : * Auto alert - WH Smith Plc FY pretax profit rose 10 percent to 102

million STG * Auto alert - WH Smith Plc total dividend up 20 percent to 26.9 pence

per share * Auto alert - WH Smith Plc final dividend 18.6 pence per share * Total group profit before tax up 10% to £102M (2011: £93M) * Group total sales down 2% with like-for-like (lfl) sales down 5%: