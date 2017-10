LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - WH Smith PLC : * WH Smith Plc pretax profit rose 5 percent to 69

million pounds for 6 months ending 28 February * Group total sales down 4 percent with like-for-like sales down 5 percent * Gross margin improved by 160 basis points in first half of 2013 * WH Smith Plc interim dividend 9.4 pence per share, up 13 percent on prior year * Earnings per share up 11 percent to 44.2P