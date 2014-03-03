FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wickr raises $9 mln as Alsop Louie, Juniper Networks invest
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Wickr raises $9 mln as Alsop Louie, Juniper Networks invest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Alsop Louie Partners led a $9 million investment in Wickr, a San Francisco-based startup founded by privacy advocates in 2012 that produces a mobile app for sending self-destructing text, photo and video messages.

Gilman Louie, a partner with Alsop Louie Partners, will join Wickr’s board of directors, the company said in a statement on Monday. Louie was the first chief executive of In-Q-Tel, an investment arm of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency set up in 1999 to help the spy agency develop new technologies.

Other Wickr investors in the current round include Juniper Networks Inc, the Knight Foundation, former White House security advisor Richard Clarke, Def Con hacking conference founder Jeff Moss and Thor Halvorssen, president of the Human Rights Foundation.

Wickr’s rivals include more established brands Snapchat and WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc last month agreed to buy for about $19 billion in cash and stock.

