VIENNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wienerberger aims to pay out future dividends amounting to 10 to 30 percent of its free cash flow after hybrid coupons, Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told a conference call on Tuesday.

Wienerberger, the world’s biggest brickmaker, recorded a loss in 2014 due to one-off charges of 208 million euros ($236 million), but proposed a dividend of 0.15 euro for last year - its highest since 2007. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)