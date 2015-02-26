FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wienerberger posts loss due to known one-off, reiterates outlook
February 26, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Wienerberger posts loss due to known one-off, reiterates outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wienerberger, the world’s leading brickmaker, posted a 2014 net loss of 170 million euros ($193 million) due to one-off charges, but is cautiously optimistic about growth in Europe and the United States this year, it said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Wienerberger reported a non-cash, one-off hit of 208 million euros, mainly in the United States.

The Austrian company reiterated its target to reach earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 350 million euros in 2015.

$1 = 0.8800 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

