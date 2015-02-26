Wienerberger posts loss due to known one-off, reiterates outlook

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wienerberger, the world’s leading brickmaker, posted a 2014 net loss of 170 million euros ($193 million) due to one-off charges, but is cautiously optimistic about growth in Europe and the United States this year, it said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Wienerberger reported a non-cash, one-off hit of 208 million euros, mainly in the United States.

The Austrian company reiterated its target to reach earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 350 million euros in 2015.