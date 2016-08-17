FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brickmaker Wienerberger feels effectS of subdued British demand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

Brickmaker Wienerberger feels effectS of subdued British demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wienerberger reported unexpectedly low earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its second quarter, partly due to a weaker British pound and a difficult environment in Britain, a major market for the world's biggest brickmaker.

EBIT came to 86.4 million euros ($97 million) in the April-to-June period, falling short of the average estimate of 91.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Austrian company confirmed its 2016 target of adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 405 million euros but said negative foreign exchange effects would lower the target by 10 million euros.

$1 = 0.8880 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.