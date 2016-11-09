Brickmaker Wienerberger reports 11 pct increase in core profit

VIENNA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Austria's Wienerberger reported an 11 percent increase in its third-quarter core profit helped by accelerating demand in Europe and North America.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 11 percent to 124.3 million euros ($140 million), the group said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 122 million euros on average.

The world's largest brickmaker confirmed its 2016 target of adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and negative foreign exchange effects of 395 million euros. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)