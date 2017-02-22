Wienerberger posts 2016 core profit slightly above expectations

VIENNA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger reported a slightly bigger than expected 9 percent increase in its 2016 core profit, helped by accelerating demand in residential construction in Europe and the U.S.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 404 million euros ($425 million), the group said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected adjusted full-year EBITDA of 395 million euros.

Wienerberger said it plans to increase its dividend payment by 35 percent to 0.27 euros per share for 2016. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)