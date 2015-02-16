UPDATE 1-Austria's Wienerberger hit by sluggish growth in U.S., Europe

* Q4 hit by 208 mln euro one-off charges, mainly in U.S.

* Wienerberger stays committed to U.S. market -CEO

* 2015 EBITDA forecast of 350 mln euros (Adds CEO comments, details)

VIENNA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austria-based brickmaker Wienerberger reported a loss before interest and tax of 107 million euros ($121 million) on Monday, blaming one-off charges of 208 million euros caused by sluggish growth in the United States and Europe.

The company expects a stable or slightly positive market in Europe and the United States this year and is therefore aiming for operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 350 million euros in 2015, it said.

This compares with Wienerberger’s 2014 EBITDA of 317 million euros, in line with its 315 million target. Revenue reached an all-time high of 2.8 billion euros.

Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told Reuters he expected a full recovery, including higher prices and an increase in housing starts to 1.5 million, in the U.S. market within three to five years. Still, he saw growth in the brick business in the United States in 2015, but more slowly than expected.

He added that Wienerberger, which in 2014 finished a restructuring programme, was still committed to the U.S. market and reiterated he expected it to contribute 60 million euros to Wienerberger’s EBITDA.

Scheuch said he expected growth in all product ranges, which includes specialised bricks and pipes used in households, the oil and gas industry and for desalination plants.

He said he expected Britain, which buoyed Wienerberger in the third quarter, to remain a strong market for newly built homes.

Wienerberger’s management will propose a 0.15 euro per share dividend for last year, its highest since 2007, it said.