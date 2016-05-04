FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brickmaker Wienerberger's Q1 loss smaller than expected
May 4, 2016

Brickmaker Wienerberger's Q1 loss smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Austrian building materials group Wienerberger reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its brick business in Europe and North America.

The world’s largest brickmaker reported a loss before interest and taxes of 7.4 million euros ($8.5 million) compared with the 11.3 million euros loss expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Revenue was almost flat at 611 million euros for the three months ended March 31.

Wienerberger confirmed its 2016 target of operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 405 million euros.

$1 = 0.8710 euros Reporting by Daria Kowalewska and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter

