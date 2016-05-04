Brickmaker Wienerberger's Q1 loss smaller than expected

May 4 (Reuters) - Austrian building materials group Wienerberger reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its brick business in Europe and North America.

The world’s largest brickmaker reported a loss before interest and taxes of 7.4 million euros ($8.5 million) compared with the 11.3 million euros loss expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Revenue was almost flat at 611 million euros for the three months ended March 31.

Wienerberger confirmed its 2016 target of operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 405 million euros.