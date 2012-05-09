Bad weather in Europe hits Wienerberger Q1

VIENNA, May 9 (Reuters) - Wienerberger, the world’s largest brickmaker, saw core earnings fall in the first quarter as severe weather in Europe hit construction activity, it said on Wednesday.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 82 percent to 2.1 million euros ($2.7 million), lagging the average estimate of 5.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it expected significant growth in revenue and EBITDA this year thanks to the full consolidation of plastic pipe maker Pipelife, in which in February it bought the half it did not already own.