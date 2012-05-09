FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad weather in Europe hits Wienerberger Q1
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Bad weather in Europe hits Wienerberger Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 9 (Reuters) - Wienerberger, the world’s largest brickmaker, saw core earnings fall in the first quarter as severe weather in Europe hit construction activity, it said on Wednesday.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 82 percent to 2.1 million euros ($2.7 million), lagging the average estimate of 5.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it expected significant growth in revenue and EBITDA this year thanks to the full consolidation of plastic pipe maker Pipelife, in which in February it bought the half it did not already own.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.