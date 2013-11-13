FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wienerberger earnings rise, UK housebuilding helps
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Wienerberger earnings rise, UK housebuilding helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wienerberger, the world’s biggest brickmaker, reported higher third-quarter sales and earnings helped by a cheap loans scheme for new-build home buyers in Britain.

The Austrian company, which is reaping the benefits of restructuring with lower costs, reiterated its forecast on Wednesday for full-year core profit of 260 million euros ($349 million), a 6 percent increase.

Wienerberger reported quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that rose 4 percent and sales up 2 percent despite a slower-than-expected recovery in demand in Europe, where it makes 90 percent of its sales.

EBITDA was 104 million euros, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, while sales were 773 million euros, beating the poll average.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.