Wienerberger earnings rise, UK housebuilding helps

VIENNA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wienerberger, the world’s biggest brickmaker, reported higher third-quarter sales and earnings helped by a cheap loans scheme for new-build home buyers in Britain.

The Austrian company, which is reaping the benefits of restructuring with lower costs, reiterated its forecast on Wednesday for full-year core profit of 260 million euros ($349 million), a 6 percent increase.

Wienerberger reported quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that rose 4 percent and sales up 2 percent despite a slower-than-expected recovery in demand in Europe, where it makes 90 percent of its sales.

EBITDA was 104 million euros, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, while sales were 773 million euros, beating the poll average.