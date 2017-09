Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wiener Privatbank SE : * Says H1 earnings before taxes came to EUR -0.16 million (1-6 / 2013: EUR 1.29

million) * Says H1 net loss of EUR 0.26 million (year ago: net income of EUR 0.88

million) * Says board expects for the full year 2014 a positive result * Says H1 total assets of EUR 140.79 million, compared to EUR 139.41 million at

year-end 2013 * Says H1 interest income of EUR 0.6 million (year ago: EUR 0.99 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage