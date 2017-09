Oct 21 (Reuters) - wige MEDIA AG :

* Reports nine-month revenue of 49.9 million euros, up 98.8 pct

* Reports nine-month EBITDA of 3.1 million euros, up by 2.7 million euros

* Reports nine-month EBT of 0.7 million euros, up by 2.5 million euros

* Says confirms FY 2014 forecast, expects revenue of about 55 million euros and positive operating result