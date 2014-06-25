FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online sporting goods retailer Wiggle may float on LSE -Sky News
June 25, 2014

Online sporting goods retailer Wiggle may float on LSE -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Investment firm Bridgepoint is looking to float its online sporting goods store Wiggle on the London Stock Exchange, Britain’s Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Bridgepoint, which was behind the abandoned flotation of fashion retailer Fat Face, is talking to investment banks Nomura and Numis Securities for a potential initial public offering, the British broadcaster quoted sources close to the situation as saying.

Wiggle, which sells bikes, running and swimming products, has been owned by Bridgepoint since 2011.

Sky quoted the sources as saying that while a final decision had not been taken, a recent process to appoint bankers had made it clear that a flotation was a serious option.

Bridgepoint could not be contacted immediately for comment. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)

