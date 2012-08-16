UK's Hague says will not give Assange safe passage

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain will not give WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange safe passage out of the country and is determined to extradite him to Sweden, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday.

Ecuador’s decision to grant Assange political asylum should not be used as a way for him to escape the legal process, Hague added. Assange is wanted for questioning in Sweden over sexual assault allegations.

“We will not allow Mr Assange safe passage out of the United Kingdom, nor is there any legal basis for us to do so,” Hague told a news conference in London. “The United Kingdom does not recognise the principle of diplomatic asylum.”

The situation could go on for a considerable time and there is no threat to storm the Ecuadorian embassy in London where Assange is holed up, Hague said.