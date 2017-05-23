U.S. appeals court revives part of Wikipedia lawsuit against NSA

May 23 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived part of a lawsuit by the publisher of Wikipedia and other groups challenging the U.S. National Security Agency's surveillance of their users.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled 3-0 that a lower court judge erred in dismissing claims by the Wikipedia Foundation, saying it had legal standing to sue and that its main allegations were "not speculative."

By a 2-1 vote, the same panel upheld the dismissal of claims by other groups. The dissenting judge said the non-Wikimedia plaintiffs should also have been granted standing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)