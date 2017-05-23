FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. appeals court revives part of Wikipedia lawsuit against NSA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 23, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. appeals court revives part of Wikipedia lawsuit against NSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived part of a lawsuit by the publisher of Wikipedia and other groups challenging the U.S. National Security Agency's surveillance of their users.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled 3-0 that a lower court judge erred in dismissing claims by the Wikipedia Foundation, saying it had legal standing to sue and that its main allegations were "not speculative."

By a 2-1 vote, the same panel upheld the dismissal of claims by other groups. The dissenting judge said the non-Wikimedia plaintiffs should also have been granted standing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.