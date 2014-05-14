Patent licensing firm WiLan may sell some non-core patents

May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian patent licensing company WiLan Inc said it would consider selling some of its non-core patents and focus on smaller licensing deals following a strategic review.

The company said in October that it was exploring strategic options, including a sale, less than a week after it lost a patent lawsuit against Apple Inc.

WiLan’s shares fell 23 percent and several analysts downgraded the stock following the ruling.

The company, which owns more than 4,000 patents, acquires ownership of intellectual property and then seeks to charge fees from companies that use it.

WiLan said on Wednesday that it increased its quarterly dividend to 5 Canadian cents from 4 Canadian cents, effective from the second-quarter results.

The company’s Toronto-listed shares closed at C$3.55 on Wednesday. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)