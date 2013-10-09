FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wi-Lan, BlackBerry settle all patent litigation
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Wi-Lan, BlackBerry settle all patent litigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said it and BlackBerry Ltd struck a deal to dismiss all pending patent litigation between the companies.

The financial terms and other details were not disclosed.

Wi-Lan, which has a string of patent lawsuits against smartphone makers, alleged in December last year that BlackBerry - then known as Research In Motion Ltd - had infringed a patent related to Bluetooth technologies.

Wi-Lan had alleged that BlackBerry’s PlayBook tablet and a wide range of its smartphones, including the Bold, Torch, Pearl and Storm, utilize technology that infringes its patent.

In May, Ottawa-based Wi-Lan filed a new lawsuit against the struggling smartphone maker in Florida related to mobile phones with high-speed wireless technology known as long-term evolution (LTE).

As part of the deal announced on Wednesday, BlackBerry has obtained a license to use some of Wi-Lan’s patents that are the subject of the suit in Florida, Wi-Lan said.

The two companies will discuss licensing on certain other wireless technologies, said Wi-Lan, which has also filed patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc and HTC Corp among others over the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

