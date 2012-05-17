FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan says court rules in its favor in patent case
May 17, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan says court rules in its favor in patent case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said a U.S. judge had ruled in its favor in a patent infringement claim related to handset products and high-speed packet access base stations.

Wi-Lan had alleged that Alcatel-Lucent USA, HTC Corp and Sony Corp’s Sony Mobile Communications (USA) Inc had infringed four of its patents.

The company said the U.S. District Court for Eastern Texas, which issued the order on Wednesday, had adopted interpretations favorable to the company on all of its claims.

The court rejected all 10 of the defendants’ proposed constructions, the company said in a statement.

“We believe that the constructions enable Wi-Lan to demonstrate infringement of the patents by the defendants’ 3G HSPA base station and handset products,” CEO Jim Skippen said in a statement.

Shares of the Ottawa-based company, which has a market value of about C$580 million, closed at C$4.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
