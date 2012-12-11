FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wi-LAN sues RIM for bluetooth patent infringement
December 11, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Wi-LAN sues RIM for bluetooth patent infringement

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Patent licensing company Wi-LAN Inc said it has filed a lawsuit against Research In Motion Ltd for infringing on a patent related to bluetooth technology.

The company said it filed a suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against the BlackBerry maker.

Wi-LAN, which has licensed its intellectual property to over 255 companies worldwide, alleged RIM infringed its U.S. Patent No. 6,260,168 related to bluetooth technologies.

The company has launched a string of patent lawsuits, including one last week against Apple Inc, HTC Corp and Sierra Wireless Inc’s U.S. unit over LTE mobile technology.

