FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan posts loss on higher litigation costs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wi-Lan posts loss on higher litigation costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc , a Canadian patent licensing company, reported a second-quarter loss on higher litigation costs.

The company, whose principal source of revenue is from licensing its patent portfolio and licensing portfolios on behalf of third-party patent holders, said litigation expenses for more than doubled to $5.9 million for the quarter.

For the third-quarter, the company expects revenue of $19.9 million. On an adjusted basis, it expects earnings to be between $7.5 million and $9.5 million.

The company, whose peers include InterDigital Inc, Rambus Inc and Tessera Technologies Inc, increased its quarterly dividend by 16 percent to 3.5 Canadian cents per common share.

Net loss for the April-June quarter was $149,000, or break even on a per share basis, compared with a profit of $10.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 24 percent to $20.8 million.

Over the past five years the company has increased its patent portfolio from 20 patents to more than 3,000 issued or pending patents.

Shares of the Ottawa, Ontario-based company, which has a market value of $617.1 million, closed at C$5.10 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.