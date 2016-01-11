WL Ross sues former top executive who sued the firm

Distressed debt investment firm WL Ross & Co sued one of its co-founders in New York state court on Friday, accusing him of violating non-compete and non-disparagement agreements.

It is the latest twist in an ongoing battle between the firm and David Storper, one of its ex-principals. Storper previously filed a lawsuit against WL Ross and its parent company Invesco Ltd, alleging they stiffed him on millions in carried interest, the percentage of gains investment firms typically collect on funds they manage.

