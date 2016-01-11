FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WL Ross sues former top executive who sued the firm
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

WL Ross sues former top executive who sued the firm

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Distressed debt investment firm WL Ross & Co sued one of its co-founders in New York state court on Friday, accusing him of violating non-compete and non-disparagement agreements.

It is the latest twist in an ongoing battle between the firm and David Storper, one of its ex-principals. Storper previously filed a lawsuit against WL Ross and its parent company Invesco Ltd, alleging they stiffed him on millions in carried interest, the percentage of gains investment firms typically collect on funds they manage.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W1aPgU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.