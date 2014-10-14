FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilex subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma extends research collaboration with Roche
October 14, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wilex subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma extends research collaboration with Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wilex AG :

* Says ITS subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma extends research collaboration with Roche

* Says Heidelberg Pharma and Roche extended existing 2013 licence agreement to apply antibody drug conjugate technology for further development of Roche antibodies

* Says Heidelberg Pharma will receive an upfront payment and further regular payments for granting access to its technology and providing research services to Roche

* Says Roche has opportunity to exercise options for licences to develop and market selected ATACs

* Says exclusive rights to one additional undisclosed tumour target will be granted to Roche

* Says for this target Heidelberg Pharma could potentially receive up to 52 million euros in upfront and milestone payments for successful clinical development and regulatory approval plus royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

