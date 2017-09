Sept 18 (Reuters) - Wilex AG : * Says UCB waives repayment of shareholder loan to Wilex * Says UCB Pharma S.A. waived its claim for repayment of shareholder loan to

Wilex in amount of 2.5 million euro * Says UCB also waives interest of 100,000 euro accrued in 2014