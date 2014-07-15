FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilex completes capital reduction
July 15, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wilex completes capital reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Wilex AG : * Says successfully completes capital reduction * Says conversion of shares in deposit accounts and on stock exchanges takes

place on 18 July 2014 * Says reverse 4:1 share split reduces number of outstanding shares from 31.3

million to 7.8 million * Says as a result of the reverse split, the share capital of Wilex AG will be

reduced by EUR 23.5 million to EUR 7.8 million * Difference will be reclassified on the liabilities side of the balance sheet

of Wilex AG from subscribed capital to capital reserves * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

