BRIEF-Wilex reports H1 2014 with revenue of EUR 1.7 million
#Healthcare
July 15, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wilex reports H1 2014 with revenue of EUR 1.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Wilex AG : * Says in H1 2014 Wilex Group generated sales revenue and income totalling EUR

1.7 million, down 78% on previous year (EUR 7.6 million) * Says H1 net loss for the period was EUR 4.4 million (previous year: EUR 3.5

million) and is attributable to lower sales revenue and income * Says H1 earnings per share fell by 27% to EUR -0.14 (previous year: EUR

-0.11) * Says there is no change to guidance for current FY 2014, issued on 31 March

2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
