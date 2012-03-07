FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wiley & Sons to sell Frommer's, retain 'For Dummies' brand
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 6 years

Wiley & Sons to sell Frommer's, retain 'For Dummies' brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc hired an investment bank to help sell its Frommer’s travel publications, CliffsNotes study aids and Webster’s New World dictionaries so it can focus on other publications such as its “For Dummies” series of books.

The more than 200-year-old company said on Wednesday it had retained Allen & Company LLC to explore the sale of its assets in travel, culinary, general interest, nautical, pets and crafts. The assets for sale had total revenue of $85 million for the year ended April 30, 2011.

The company said on Wednesday it will focus its business around its “For Dummies” brand as well as publications in business, finance, accounting, leadership, technology, architecture, psychology and education.

Wiley’s website says it has sold more than 200 million copies of some 1,600 titles in its “For Dummies” series. Topics range from foreign languages and computers to self-help, travel and parenting.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.