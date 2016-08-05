FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Wilh Wilhelmsen Q2 EBITDA above forecast, worried about protectionism after Brexit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Wilh Wilhelmsen Q2 EBITDA above forecast, worried about protectionism after Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO, CFO comments from investor call)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Car shipper and logistic firm Wilh Wilhelmsen ASA says:

* Said on Thursday, Q2 total revenue $905 million (Reuters poll $914 million)

* Q2 EBITDA $455 million (Reuters poll $447 million)

* Expects volume growth to remain weak over the next period

* CEO Jan Eyvin Wang tells investor call the firm does not see major disruptions on volumes because of Brexit

* However, "what we are don't happy with is the side effects and more protectionism. I think other countries would go to elections by this protectionism word and that is not good for shipping"

* Says impact is not "dramatic" but it could soften volumes and not provide the stable growth as the firm had hoped for

* WWASA did not pay dividend in the second quarter and is not planning to pay dividends in the second half of the year, said CFO Benedicte B. Agerup

* Agerup says this decision is related to the demerger of Treasures in the second quarter, which was listed and handed out to WWASA shareholders

* WWASA has a non-recurring gain of USD 375 million in the second quarter due to this

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage:

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.