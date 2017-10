Nov 16 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Friday it cut Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania’s long-term general obligation bond rating to A-minus from A, and may cut the rating further.

The downgrade reflects the city’s constrained liquidity which has pressured operations and debt service payment, the rating agency said in a statement.

The rating could be cut further if the city is unable to make its repayment of a $3 million tax anticipation notes on Dec. 31, 2012.