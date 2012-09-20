ON THE MOVE-William Blair hires Morgan Stanley manager

Sept 20 (Reuters) - William Blair & Co has hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney veteran to be director of its private client adviser group as the Chicago-based firm looks to expand its wealth management business.

Ryan DeVore, a 16-year industry veteran and longtime manager, joined William Blair on Monday in the newly created position, reporting directly to Dick Kiphart, who heads the group.

“It’s a smaller percentage of the overall revenue of investment banking,” DeVore said of the private client group. He said his role will be to “take that business and making it much more substantial.”

William Blair’s private wealth assets were $16 billion at the end of June, while the firm as a whole, with its investment banking and asset management businesses, had more than $52 billion in assets.

DeVore was previously a Northern Colorado complex manager at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he oversaw four branch offices with 105 financial advisers managing more than $8.2 billion in client assets.

He had been at Morgan Stanley for a decade, eventually joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after his company’s wealth unit merged with Citigroup’s Smith Barney in 2009.

DeVore got his start at Salomon Smith Barney in the late 1990s. He said part of his decision to move to the independent and employee-owned William Blair was to return to the boutique-firm culture he found at Salomon Smith Barney when he first entered the industry.

“What stuck out with William Blair was their culture ... it’s a system of remembering the people, the handshakes, the calls, the stop-by’s and the commitment to folks,” he said. “They want to know who you are before they know what you can do for the bottom line.”