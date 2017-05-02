William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5
million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure
failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on
Monday.
William Blair settled charges that it used its funds assets
to pay brokers instead of using its own assets or having a
written plan allowing it to pay the brokers with fund assets. (bit.ly/2oRbBqg)
The payment errors cost the funds approximately $1.25
million, which William Blair has since paid back to the funds
plus interest, according to the SEC.
William Blair said in a statement, "When the firm became
aware of the errors, we promptly reimbursed the funds with
interest, confirmed that no shareholders were harmed and
cooperated fully with the SEC throughout the entire process."
The SEC order also found that the Chicago-based company
failed to disclose to its board that it was retaining a fee from
investors. (bit.ly/2p2KRzj)