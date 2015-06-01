FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Demant gets 110 mln EUR loan for hearing aid technology
June 1, 2015

William Demant gets 110 mln EUR loan for hearing aid technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding will receive a 110 million euro ($120.1 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to develop new wireless hearing aids and more effective acoustic implants, the bank said on Monday.

“This new backing from Europe’s long-term lending institution will help the company to step up the development of innovative low power radio technology solutions essential for even better devices that can improve the quality of life for millions of hard-of-hearing people,” the EIB said.

$1 = 0.9156 euros Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
