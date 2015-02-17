Denmark's William Demant aims to take over Audika

COPENHAGEN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - William Demant, the world’s second-largest hearing aid maker, has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy 53.9 percent of the share capital in smaller French rival Audika.

Based on a price of 17.78 euros per share, the transaction will amount to an equity value of 168 million euros ($190 million), the company said in a statement.

If successful, the purchase commit William Demant to start a mandatory public tender offer under French regulations for the remaining 46.1 percent of the outstanding share capital of Audika.