Denmark's William Demant grabs CFO from Auriga Industries
#Healthcare
June 16, 2015

Denmark's William Demant grabs CFO from Auriga Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant has employed René Schneider from Auriga Industries to fill a newly created position of Chief Financial Officer, it said in a stock exchange announcement on Tuesday.

Auriga Industries is a holding company that recently sold its largest asset, the Danish chemicals maker Cheminova.

William Demant also promoted the head of its Oticon brand Soren Nielsen to chief operating officer for the group.

The company also said it expected to earn 11 billion Danish crowns ($1.7 billion) in revenues this year compared to 9.3 billion in 2014. It has not given guidance on revenues previously. ($1 = 6.6165 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
