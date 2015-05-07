FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
William Demant keeps outlook after 'satisfactory' quarter
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 7, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

William Demant keeps outlook after 'satisfactory' quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding maintained its financial guidance for 2015 after “satisfactory” growth in the first quarter, it said in an update to investors that did not include any accounting figures for the quarter.

“In the first quarter, the group realised satisfactory revenue growth in local currencies, mainly driven by organic growth. Exchange rate fluctuations positively affected revenue,” it said in the update on Thursday.

The company expects an operating profit in the range of 1.7 billion Danish crowns to 2.0 bilion Danish crowns ($259 to $304 million) in 2015.

$1 = 6.5714 Danish crowns Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.