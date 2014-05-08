FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Demant stands by 2014 outlook after Q1
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

William Demant stands by 2014 outlook after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 8 (Reuters) - William Demant, the world’s second-biggest hearing aids maker, kept its full-year forecast for earnings per share unchanged after reporting first-quarter revenue growth on Thursday.

The company did not disclose any first-quarter numbers in its trading update, but said it stood by its guidance for earnings per share to rise by between 5 and 10 percent in 2014.

In the first quarter, the global market for hearing aids saw a unit growth rate above the level of between 2 and 4 percent which had been expected for the full year, Demant said.

However the group estimated that the average selling price on hearing aids went down in the quarter. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
