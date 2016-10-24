FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

Bookmaker William Hill says chairman will not step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which last week pulled the plug on its merger talks with Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc, said its chairman Gareth Davis would not step down.

The Times had reported on Sunday that the bookmaker would begin searching for a new chairman next year after current chair Davis came under attack from the company's investor over failed merger talks with the Canadian company. (goo.gl/DKlZi5) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
