William Hill joins Greek exodus over betting permits row
December 4, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

William Hill joins Greek exodus over betting permits row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest bookmaker William Hill became the latest betting firm to announce it was withdrawing from the Greek online gaming market until there was greater clarity on gambling regulation in the country.

Earlier this month the Greek Gaming Commission said gambling firms operating in Greece after December 5 without a permit would face financial penalties and criminal sanctions.

“William Hill believes that there are significant issues with the legality and enforceability of these proposals; however, until greater clarity is received, it has taken the decision to withdraw from this market,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Online gaming exchange Betfair has already said it was pulling out of Greece for the same reasons.

