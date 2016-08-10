FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rank Group, 888 would welcome talks with William Hill board
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2016 / 3:51 PM / in a year

Rank Group, 888 would welcome talks with William Hill board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said they would welcome an opportunity to talk with the board of William Hill Plc over their goal of a merger, after their joint takeover offer was rejected.

William Hill on Tuesday rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings, saying a 16 percent premium “substantially undervalued” the British bookmaker.

The proposed three-way deal envisaged online group 888 buying Rank for shares and then William Hill for 199 pence in cash and 0.725 shares, valuing it at 364 pence a share. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.