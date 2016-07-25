William Hill says not clear Rank and 888 deal would enhance position

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - William Hill said it was not clear that a combination with 888 Holdings and Rank Group would enhance its position after the two firms joined forces with a view to making a bid for the British bookmaker.

888 and Rank said on Sunday they were working on a three-way deal to bring together one of the leading online gambling players, Britain’s top casino and bingo hall operator and the country’s biggest high street bookmaker.

William Hill confirmed it had received a highly preliminary approach but that the consortium did not put forward a proposal on price, timing, terms, form of consideration or transaction structure.

“The Board of William Hill would listen to and consider any proposal which might be forthcoming from the consortium,” it said.

“However, it is not clear that a combination of William Hill with 888 and Rank will enhance William Hill’s strategic positioning or deliver superior value to William Hill’s strategy which is focused on increasing the group’s diversification by growing its digital and international businesses.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)