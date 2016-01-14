Bookmaker William Hill loses another top executive

Jan 14 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc said the head of its online operations is leaving the company, joining a slew of other high-profile departures and putting further pressure on Britain’s biggest bookmaker.

The loss of Andrew Lee follows the exit of Finance Director Neil Cooper, who left last year to join Barratt Developments , while Kristof Fahy, the chief marketing officer, joined rival Ladbrokes.

Lee will be leaving the business at some point in 2016, the company said.

William Hill on Thursday reported 2015 operating profit of 290 million pounds, in line with market expectations.