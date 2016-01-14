FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bookmaker William Hill loses another top executive
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Bookmaker William Hill loses another top executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc said the head of its online operations is leaving the company, joining a slew of other high-profile departures and putting further pressure on Britain’s biggest bookmaker.

The loss of Andrew Lee follows the exit of Finance Director Neil Cooper, who left last year to join Barratt Developments , while Kristof Fahy, the chief marketing officer, joined rival Ladbrokes.

Lee will be leaving the business at some point in 2016, the company said.

William Hill on Thursday reported 2015 operating profit of 290 million pounds, in line with market expectations.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.