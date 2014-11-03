William Hill's Manila support arm hit by illegal gambling probe

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Leading British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its Manila service centre would be investigated due to allegations relating to illegal gambling activities in the Philippines.

William Hill said in a statement it believed there were no unlawful activities occurring at its Manila arm, which provides customer support and back-office services primarily for the group’s online business.

The Philippines National Bureau of Investigation will conduct the inquiry, the company said, adding operations at the facility had been suspended and that services would be supplied from elsewhere.

“At this stage we are comfortable with our expectations for 2014 and will update the market as necessary,” William Hill said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes)