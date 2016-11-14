William Hill sees FY operating profit at top end of forecast

Nov 14 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expects full year operating profit to be at the higher end of its forecast, as its online business returned back to growth in the second half.

The company, which pulled the plug on merger talks with Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc in October, said it expects full-year operating profit to be at the top end of its forecast of 260-280 million pounds ($326.2-$351.3 million).

The company posted an operating profit of 291.4 million pounds for 2015. ($1 = 0.7969 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)