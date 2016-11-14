FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-William Hill sees FY operating profit at top end of forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-William Hill sees FY operating profit at top end of forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds shares, details)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expects full year operating profit to be at the higher end of its forecast, as its online business improved after a poor first half.

Shares in the company were up about 1.7 percent at 288.3 pence at 0834 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which pulled the plug on merger talks with Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc in October, said it expects full-year operating profit to be at the top end of its forecast of 260-280 million pounds ($326.2-$351.3 million).

Even at the top end, operating profit would be lower than 291.4 million pounds reported for 2015.

The company said online net revenue rose 4 percent for the period from June 29 to Oct. 25, after contracting 3 percent in the first half of the year.

The company said on Monday it identified 30 million pounds of cost savings on an annual basis and that it would implement these by 2017.

The company had said in July that it needed to do more to fix its online business after it posted a 16 percent slide in first-half operating profit.

Betting companies are facing tighter regulation and higher taxes in countries such as Britain and are having to adapt to an environment in which younger and more tech-savvy gamblers are increasingly betting online.

The bookmaker, set to lose its market leadership in the latest round of industry consolidation, turned down an approach from smaller online rival 888 Group and casino operator Rank in July.

$1 = 0.7969 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.