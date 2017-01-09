FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Britain's William Hill reports profit at bottom of guidance range
January 9, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

Britain's William Hill reports profit at bottom of guidance range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc on Monday reported a fall in full-year operating profit to 260 million pounds ($316.73 million), at the lower end of its guidance range, after unfavourable football and horse racing results in December.

The company, which in November said it expected operating profit to be at the higher end of its 260-280 million pounds guidance range, said gross win margins were below expectations.

It posted an operating profit of 291.4 million pounds for 2015.

"The recent run of sporting results have not changed our confidence in a better performance in 2017," William Hill said in the statement.

$1 = 0.8209 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

