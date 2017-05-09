Bookmakers William Hill says made a positive start to 2017

May 9 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product and interface improvements drew more customers.

Group total net revenue was up 9 percent, with the strongest increase coming from Australia.

Retail and U.S. total net revenue grew by 1 percent and 19 percent respectively, William Hill said.

"Overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017," the bookmaker said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)