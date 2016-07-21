William Hill's Chief Executive James Henderson steps down

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Thursday its chief executive, James Henderson, was stepping down with immediate effect, without giving any further details.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Philip Bowcock had been appointed interim chief executive.

William Hill said its trading remained in line with the previous guidance, with an expectation to produce 260 million - 280 million pounds ($344 million-371 million) of operating profit in 2016.