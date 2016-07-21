FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
William Hill's Chief Executive James Henderson steps down
July 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

William Hill's Chief Executive James Henderson steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Thursday its chief executive, James Henderson, was stepping down with immediate effect, without giving any further details.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Philip Bowcock had been appointed interim chief executive.

William Hill said its trading remained in line with the previous guidance, with an expectation to produce 260 million - 280 million pounds ($344 million-371 million) of operating profit in 2016.

$1 = 0.7551 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

