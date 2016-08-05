FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
William Hill H1 operating profit falls 16 pct on online woes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

William Hill H1 operating profit falls 16 pct on online woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - William Hill, the British bookmaker that recently sacked its chief executive and has been targeted for a takeover, posted a 16 percent drop in first-half operating profit, hurt by a poor performance in its online business.

Philip Bowcock, who was appointed interim chief executive a fortnight ago, said the first half of the year had been challenging, but it was committed to fixing the problems after its online revenue dipped 3 percent.

"We have taken considerable steps forward in executing on Online's improvements but there is still a way to go," he said on Friday.

Nonetheless, the company said it still expected to meet its guidance to deliver operating profit of 260-280 million pounds for the full year.

First-half operating profit came in at 131.1 million pounds ($172.2 million) on revenue up 1 percent to 814.4 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7614 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.