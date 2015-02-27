FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-William Hill on track for 2015 despite Q1 revenue hit
#Casinos & Gaming
February 27, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-William Hill on track for 2015 despite Q1 revenue hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* Final dividend 8.2 penceper share

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 12.2 penceper share

* Fy operating profit 372.2 million stg

* Remainder of first eight weeks of q1 2015 to 24 february 2015 has been in line with internal revenue expectations

* Board remains confident in its expectations for 2015

* Inclusion of loss-making week leaves us behind internal expectations for period to feb 24 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
